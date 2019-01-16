Candidates finalized for Trenton City Council positions in April 2nd election

Tuesday was the final day to file for the Trenton City Council’s April 2nd election for the mayor and one councilman from each of the city’s four wards.

Four candidates filed for Trenton’s Mayor, which is a four-year term and include incumbent Nick McHargue, current Second Ward Councilman Larry Porter, Linda Crooks, and Rocky Dunkin.

There are two candidates each for Trenton’s wards including incumbent Glen Briggs and Kenneth Weaver filed for First Ward Councilman. Robert Romesburg and Danny Brewer filed for Second Ward, Harry Kately and Cathryn “Cathy” Smith filed for Third Ward and former councilman Jim Bush, John Dolan, and Bob McIntyre filed for Fourth Ward.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reported Tuesday that McIntyre withdrew his name from the ballot, which leaves only Bush and Dolan as candidates for Fourth Ward Councilman.

The terms for the councilmen from each of Trenton’s four wards are two years.