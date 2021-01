Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A candidate has withdrawn from the Trenton City Council election on April 6th. Derrick Gott officially withdrew from the race for Third Ward.

Robert Romesburg remains as a candidate for the Third Ward.

Other candidates for the Trenton City Council are Incumbent Glen Briggs and Lance Otto for the First Ward, Incumbent Danny Brewer for the Second Ward, and Incumbent John Dolan for the Fourth Ward.

