Candidate filing kicks off for August primary elections

Candidate filing started February 27 for the August 6 primary election.

In Grundy County, candidate filings as of Tuesday morning, February 27, include incumbent Don Sager and Kevin Ireland for First District Commissioner, and Bryan Johnson and incumbent Brad Chumbley for Second District Commissioner. Incumbent Dewayne Slater filed for Coroner, incumbent Adria Moore for Public Administrator, and incumbent Rodney Herring for Sheriff. All Grundy County candidates are from Trenton and are Republicans.

Livingston County’s candidate filings feature Dennis Lloyd Hicks of Wheeling for East District Commissioner, and Bryce Anderson of Ludlow and William Ropp of Chillicothe for West District Commissioner. Dustin Tyler Woelfle of Chillicothe filed for Sheriff, incumbent Diana Havens of Chillicothe for Collector-Treasurer, William Thieme of Chillicothe for Assessor, incumbent Geraldine Curtis of Chillicothe for Public Administrator, and Nathan Zabka of Chillicothe for Coroner. Natalie Jane Stephens of Chillicothe filed for Chillicothe Township Committeewoman. All Livingston County candidates are Republicans.

For those seeking the office of Circuit Judge, Steven Hudson of Trenton and Matt Krohn of Princeton filed for the Third Circuit. Incumbent Terry Tschannen of Brookfield filed for the Ninth Circuit. Incumbent Ryan Horsman of Chillicothe filed for Division One of the 43rd Circuit, and incumbent Daren Adkins for Division Two of the 43rd Circuit. Candidates for area circuit judge positions are Republicans.

Incumbent Republican Mazzie Christensen of Bethany filed for State Representative for District 2. Incumbent Republican Danny Busick of Newtown filed for State Representative for District 3.

Incumbent Republican Sam Graves of Tarkio filed for election as United States Representative for District 6. Other Republicans filing for U.S. Representative for District 6 include Freddie Griffin Junior of Hamilton and Brandon Kleinmeyer of Kansas City. Democrats filing include Erik Richardson and Rich Gold, both of Mexico.

Candidate filing will continue until March 26 at 5 p.m.

