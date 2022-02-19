Candidate filing for August Primary begins Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Candidate filing, pursuant to RSMo section 115.127.5, opens at 8 a.m. on February 22 and closes on March 29 at 5 p.m. Candidates are responsible for knowing if they meet the qualifications for the office they intend to file for.

Individuals planning to file for office must possess a paid filing fee receipt from a political party; a copy of an affidavit (does not apply to candidates running for U.S. Congress) filed with the Department of Revenue; and proof of identity – voter identification card, Missouri driver’s license, birth certificate, or other forms of certified identification.

Representatives from the political parties and the Department of Revenue will be available at the secretary of state’s office, on opening day only, to provide documentation if the individual has not obtained the necessary documents prior.

Additional information and a detailed listing of requirements can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

