WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council.

Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council.

The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go until December 27th.

One candidate from each of the four wards is to be elected to the Trenton City Council for a two-year term in the April 4th election.

Related