Another candidate has filed for the Trenton City Council election on April 6th.

Incumbent John Dolan of 4002 Manor Drive filed for the Fourth Ward the morning of January 12th. Incumbent Glen Briggs previously filed for the First Ward.

The deadline for candidates to file at the Trenton City Hall is January 19th at 5 o’clock. The city hall and Trenton Municipal Utilities will be closed on January 18th in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day.

