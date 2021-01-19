Candidate files for Chillicothe City Constable

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A candidate has filed for Chillicothe City Constable for the Chillicothe City Council election on April 6th. Jon Maples filed for the position on January 19th.

Michael Smith filed earlier January 19th for the First Ward, which created a race. Reed Dupy previously filed for the First Ward.

Other candidates who filed earlier include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, City Clerk Rozanne Frampton, City Auditor Hannah Fletcher, Councilman-At-Large Thomas Ashbrook, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Fourth Ward Council Member Pam Jarding. Joshua Fosdick also previously filed for Chillicothe’s Third Ward.

No candidates filed for city treasurer or attorney.

