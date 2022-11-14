Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.

The CP Holiday Train will be making a stop in Chillicothe this year. The event is planned for Sunday, Dec 4, 2022, at the East end of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center parking lot. The train is to arrive at approximately 2:45 pm with the event scheduled to start at 3:00 pm.

There will be a collection of canned and dry goods for the House of Prayer in Chillicothe. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Organizers are asking that everyone who attends bring a donation to help this cause and enjoy an afternoon with great holiday entertainment.

There is live music at each stop the train makes, and a full schedule along with artists that perform on the train is available at this link. Please remember, there is more than one train, so not all artists listed in the link will be performing at your stop.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.