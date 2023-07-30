Camper destroyed by fire in rural Grundy County

A camper is considered a total loss after a fire on Thursday afternoon, July 27.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports the camper was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 33 Southwest 30th Avenue. A one and three-quarter-inch hose line was deployed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Summers says the camper, owned by Hobbs Salvage, had not been used for several years.

No injuries were reported.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District was at the scene for approximately 35 minutes. The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the fire.

