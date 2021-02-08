Camp Rainbow to host chili and soup fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A chili and soup lunch will be held to benefit Camp Rainbow. To-go orders will be offered at the annual event at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 401 Harvester Road on February 27th from 11 to 2 o’clock.

Persons can come inside the lodge to pick up chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, and/or cinnamon rolls. Someone will also take orders outside, so persons can stay in their vehicles. No inside seating will be available this year.

Free will donations will be accepted on February 27th to support Camp Rainbow, a non-profit organization providing summer camp experiences for individuals with disabilities.

