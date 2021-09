Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Turning Point Church in Cameron will hold an event later this month geared toward children. “Camp Fired Up” will be held on September 25, and will feature speaker Reverend Jeff Cline, who works with children’s ministry. The event will go from 9 to 6 pm.

There will be a petting zoo, crafts, food, a family hayride, a bonfire, puzzle jail, stories, and music.

More information about Camp Fired Up at the Turning Point Church of Cameron can be obtained by calling 816-507-7062.

