Cameron women injured in crash south of Winston

Two Cameron women were injured Monday night in an accident approximately three miles south of Winston.

Twenty-year-old Selina Harris received minor injuries and her passenger, 21-year-old Kara Simmons, received moderate injuries when she apparently tumbled from the vehicle. Both were taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup was southbound on Highway 69 when it traveled off the west side of the road and struck the ditch. Upon impact, the passenger reportedly grabbed the door handle causing it to open and she fell out.

The report noted neither person was using a seat belt.