Cameron woman injured in Highway 36 crash

A Cameron resident was hurt Saturday morning east of Cameron when the sports utility vehicle she was driving hit a unit pulled by a pickup truck on Highway 36.

Thirty-five-year-old Francesca Flemming was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. 46-year old Darren Crabb of Kidder was not reported hurt.

The accident took place approximately six miles east of Cameron on Highway 36 as the eastbound SUV driven by Flemming crested a hill and hit a towed unit that had been pulled onto eastbound 36 from a private driveway.

The towed unit, pulled by a pickup truck operated by the SUV was demolished. There was no damage reported to the pickup.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares