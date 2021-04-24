Cameron woman injured in crash west of old Pattonsburg

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained serious injuries in an accident eight miles west of Old Pattonsburg on Friday night, April 23rd, involving a sports utility vehicle.

A private vehicle transported the driver, 69-year-old Mary Probert, to the Liberty Hospital.

The SUV traveled north on Route D before allegedly failing to stop for a stop sign, crossing Route Z, striking an embankment, and coming to rest on its wheels on the north side of the road.

The vehicle was totaled, and it was noted in the report that Probert wore a seat belt.

64 total views, 64 views today

Related