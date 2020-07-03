Cameron woman injured in crash on Highway 69

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained minor injuries when the car she drove and a pickup truck struck two miles south of Cameron the morning of Thursday, July 2nd.

Emergency medical services transported 46-year-old Brandy Skouby to the Liberty Hospital. Pickup driver 62-year-old Kevin Jordan of Lenexa, Kansas was reported as not injured.

The car stopped at a stop sign on the Interstate 35 Exit 48 ramp, and the truck traveled north on Highway 69. The car allegedly drove into the intersection in front of the truck before the collision. The car came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 69, and the truck came to rest on the on-ramp to I-35.

Both vehicles had extensive damage, both drivers wore seat belts.

