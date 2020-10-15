Cameron woman injured after vehicle strikes dump truck east of Gallatin

Local News October 15, 2020 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she drove struck a dump truck one-half of a mile east of Gallatin.

On Thursday morning, October 15th. Daviess County Ambulance checked 67-year-old Angela Williams. No injuries were reported for dump truck driver 59-year-old Gordon McCune of Hallsville.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 before the dump truck reportedly stopped at 239th Street to wait for traffic to clear to make a left turn. The truck was hit in the rear by the Williams’s vehicle, which was totaled.  The truck received minor damage.

Both drivers wore safety devices and the Gallatin Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Tags

