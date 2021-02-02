Cameron woman injured after striking rear of truck on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained moderate injuries when the car she drove hit an International truck in Cameron the morning of February 2nd.

An ambulance transported 41-year-old Kimberly Potts to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for truck driver 50-year-old James Hall of Anderson.

Both vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the truck stopped at a traffic light at Interstate 35, and the car struck the rear of the truck.

The car was totaled, and the truck received minor damage. The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

The Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

