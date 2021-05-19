Cameron woman facing felony charges after stealing from two locations

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Cameron woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole items from a residence in the 600 block of North West Street in Cameron in September and the Cameron Food Pantry in January.

Forty-nine-year-old Julie Ann Richardson has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing–$750 or more in a case related to the September incident and felony burglary—second degree in another case related to the January incident. Bond for each case was set at $5,000 cash only with Supervision Services.

A probable cause statement from Detective Steve Smith with the Cameron Police Department accuses Richardson of prying open a back window at the residence to get inside.

Another probable cause statement from Smith says Richardson went to the Cameron Food Pantry after closing time, selected items, put the items into her sister’s vehicle, and took the items out of the area. Richardson reportedly claimed the back door of the food pantry was unlocked when she entered.

