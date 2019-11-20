Cameron woman arrested on numerous allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Cameron woman in Caldwell County on Monday night on multiple allegations.

Thirty-three-year-old Stephanie Catron has been charged with drug-related charges of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Catron has also been charged with the misdemeanors of making a false report, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense, and authorized or knowingly permitted a person to drive a motor vehicle who had no legal rights, as well as an infraction of driver or front-seat passenger, fail to wear properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

