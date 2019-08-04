Cameron woman arrested on drug allegations

A Cameron woman arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County on Friday morning has been charged in Daviess County.

Thirty-seven-year-old April Brown faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid as well as misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. She has also been charged with an infraction of a driver or front-seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted or fastened seat belt.

The Patrol reports it transported Brown to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.