Cameron to hold first “Hot Air Affair” Balloon Festival

Cameron will hold its first-ever balloon festival in June. The Hot Air Affair will be at the Cameron Memorial Airport on June 4th and 5th.

Balloon competitions will be held each morning at 6:30.

That Saturday will also include a car show from 10 to 2 o’clock and inflatables and laser tag from 10 to 6 o’clock. Attendees can meet KC Wolf from 2 to 4 o’clock. There will be an instructional time at 4 o’clock, and a balloon will be onsite for the public to see up close and ask questions.

Live bands will perform on stage on the Re/Max Stage on June 4th, including Mixology at noon, the Preston Ary Band at 2 o’clock, and The Highway at 4 o’clock. Women of Rock will be the headliner on the Bank Midwest Main Stage at 6 o’clock.

A balloon flight will be at 7 p.m., and a balloon glow is at 8:30.

June 5th will include community worship and a praise band at 10 o’clock and the Great American Kite Show from 11 to 5 o’clock.

There will be food trucks and vendors all weekend.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. There will be no seating at the Cameron Municipal Airport. There will be no balloon rides.

Tickets for the Cameron Hot Air Affair will be $10 per person per day for attendees at least eight years old. Attendees younger than eight will be admitted for free.

Tickets must be purchased online. A link to tickets is available on the Hot Air Affair Facebook page.

Shuttle and handicap transportation will be available. Parking and shuttle passes must be purchased as add-ons for $5 when buying tickets.

Limited handicap parking will be available for the shuttle service at 116 West Fourth Street. There will also be limited handicap parking at the airport, but someone must have a parking pass.

(Photo by Kyle Hinkson on Unsplash)