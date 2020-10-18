Cameron teenager injured in rollover crash southeast of Maysville

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A car overturned southeast of Maysville Saturday night injuring a Cameron resident.

The 16-year old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles southeast of Maysville on Hedge Road when the northbound car went out of control, traveled off the left side of the road, and overturned.

The vehicle, a 2004 Honda Civic, was demolished and the report indicated the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol did not release her name because of her age as a juvenile.

