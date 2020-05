Cameron teen injured in two-vehicle crash

A Cameron teenager was injured in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning one mile north of Cameron.

Seventeen-year-old Landon Swavey was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

A truck driven by 38-year-old Cody Taylor of Stewartsville was northbound on Route EE when it allegedly made a left turn in front of Swaveys’ southbound car. Both vehicles came to rest on nearby Rogers Road.

Swaveys’ car was demolished and the vehicle driven by Taylor had moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

