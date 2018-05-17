Cameron teen injured in Route EE crash

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night about three miles north of Cameron injured a Cameron teenager.

The highway patrol reports 16-year-old Angelina Parra received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

An investigator said the car she was driving southbound on DeKalb County Route EE went off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, began to overturn and struck several trees. The car then went airborne, struck a tree, and came to a stop on its wheels off the west side of the highway; and was demolished.

Miss Parra was using a seatbelt when the accident happened at 9:20 Wednesday night.

Like this: Like Loading...