Cameron teen hurt in Highway 69 crash near County Road 326

Local News September 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A 17-year-old boy from Cameron, Missouri, sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 69, three miles south of Cameron, on the morning of September 9, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. when the driver, traveling northbound in a 2004 Acura TSX, veered off the east side of the road near County Road 326. The vehicle went down an embankment and struck a utility pole and fence before coming to a stop on its wheels, facing north.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was seriously injured and transported by the Cameron Ambulance District to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

Cpl. V.R.E. McBride and Cpl. J.P. Lynch assisted with the investigation.

