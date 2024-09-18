Cameron School, law enforcement provide update on September 18 school threat

The Cameron R-1 School District has provided an update regarding the reported threat on Wednesday morning, September 18. According to the district, law enforcement worked diligently to follow all leads and ensure the safety of both students and staff. This process included identifying the origin of the threats and investigating the potential involvement of a student from another school district who may have contributed to the threat against Cameron schools.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) advised that a screenshot of a threat involving fire alarms originated from outside of Missouri and has been circulating for about three weeks. The FBI has classified the threat as mitigated, meaning it no longer poses a danger to the Cameron School District.

The Cameron School District emphasized that anyone who comes across a threat of school violence, whether through social media or hearsay, should follow the appropriate reporting procedures. The district strongly discourages resharing or reposting such content, as it can aggravate and perpetuate baseless threats. Instead, individuals are encouraged to take a screenshot of the threat and report it to the Cameron School District building administration, the central office, local law enforcement, Courage2Report, or the Tips Hotline.

The district also urged parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children. Making false threats against schools is punishable under Missouri law, and the district highlighted the importance of taking such matters seriously.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish previously addressed another threat that targeted the Lawson School District. According to Sheriff Fish, the fire alarm threat was traced back to the East Coast and occurred more than three weeks ago. He also confirmed that the “LHS” threat was mitigated and found to be unrelated to any school district in Clinton County.

You can click or tap the notice from the Cameron School District below to enlarge it in a new browser window.

Post Views: 626