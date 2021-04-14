Cameron resident injured when car overturns on I-35

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three Cameron residents sustained injuries when a car overturned in Clay County on April 14th.

The Highway Patrol reports passengers 20-year-old Trevor Bates and Breanne Sample were transported to the Liberty Hospital by emergency medical services. Bates’s injuries were considered serious, and Sample’s were moderate. Driver 23-year-old Shawn Ward reportedly refused treatment of minor injuries.

The car traveled north on Interstate 35 when it ran off the right side of the road at Northeast 128th Street, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The vehicle received extensive damage. The Patrol notes Ward wore a seat belt, but Bates and Sample did not.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

