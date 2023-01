WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Cameron Regional Medical Center will host a free class on Healthy Eating for Diabetes.

Dietitian Danita Minor will instruct the class at the former Cameron Mutual Building on February 8th from 10 am to noon.

Other classes will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month in 2023, including April 12th, June 14th, August 9th, October 11th, and December 13th.

RSVP for the Healthy Eating for Diabetes class with the Cameron Regional Medical Center at 816-649-3277.

