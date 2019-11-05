Cameron Regional Medical Center awards NCMC Foundation Allied Health Scholarship

Prior to the Dr. Albert & Vera Cross Hall 10th anniversary open house, $45,000 in Allied Health scholarships were announced by the North Central Missouri College Foundation.

Mr. Mitch Holder, NCMC Dean of Instruction, made the announcements with scholarship donors, student recipients, and guests in attendance. Forty-four scholarships were announced with award amounts ranging from $5000 to $300 awarded to 34 recipients.

The Cameron Regional Medical Center scholarship is awarded to sophomores in their second year of study in NCMC’s allied health program, with strong academic accomplishments and preference given to residents of Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb or Harrison counties. This year’s winners are Sara Devriendt – Cameron (Trenton ADN), Tanya Farrell – Winston (Trenton ADN), Isaac Rude (Trenton ADN).

All NCMC Foundation Allied Health Scholarship recipients are to be full-time students or enrolled in all available hours and required to submit a thank you letter to be provided to the scholarship donor. Many of the scholarships are renewable for a second semester provided that the recipient maintains full-time enrollment and achieves at 2.5 GPA.

