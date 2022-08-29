Cameron police respond to girl on bridge threatening suicide

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cameron police report a juvenile female was threatening to jump off a bridge on Sunday. Chief Rick Bashor credits negotiators with eventually talking the girl out of the threat and she was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It was 3:30 pm when Cameron’s 911 center received a call from a juvenile female who stated she was suicidal and was at a bridge in Cameron. Officer Chris Proctor and Sergeant Dustin McCloud went to the area and upon arrival found the female on the bridge, threatening to jump. Officer Proctor, who is a negotiator with Cameron Police, began talking with her.

Due to the location on the bridge, both Highway 36 and Highway 69 traffic was diverted at the scene. The Highway Patrol, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and Cameron Fire Department assisted with traffic. The Cameron Ambulance District was also dispatched to the area. Additional negotiators with Cameron Police and the Highway Patrol were called in.

Chief Bashor said Officer Proctor spoke with the female for approximately 50 minutes when she agreed to come down off the bridge. Due to the location on the bridge, Cameron Fire Department used an aerial ladder truck and firefighter to assist the female to the ground.

Officer Proctor and Sgt. McCloud are Crisis Intervention Team Officers for the Cameron Police who have received training for working with individuals with mental illness.