Cameron police prevent man from committing suicide

Cameron Police report officers were able to persuade a male subject from allegedly harming himself during an incident early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Rick Bashor reported Cameron police received information that the individual was armed with a gun and wanted to commit suicide.

Officers from Cameron Police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 69, just south of Pence Road. The police chief said Sergeant Stevenson began talking with the individual and negotiated with him for over an hour. Members of the highway patrol sand Clinton County deputies along with a K-9 also arrived at the scene to assist.

Chief Bashor said a taser was used, along with the K-9 to take control of the individual without allowing the subject to hurt himself. Stevenson and Officer White are members of the Crisis Intervention Team for Cameron Police and received special training on working with individuals with mental illness. The chief added the male was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.