Cameron Police Department stop results in two arrests

The Cameron Police Department reports a traffic stop on Highway 36 just east of U. S. 69 early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of two Kansas City residents.

The police department notes a passenger, 47-year-old Todd Parrack, was arrested on a Christian County felony warrant for possession of amphetamine, with a cash bond of $5,000. He was also charged with the felonies of second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted first-degree assault of a police officer in DeKalb County, with a bond set at $50,000 cash only.

Fifty-six-year-old Rita Parrack was charged with felony second-degree trafficking drugs with her bond set at $5,000.

The Cameron Police Department reports another officer arrived on scene to assist with the traffic stop when Todd Parrack resisted arrest, and a taser was used to affect his arrest.

The police note a firearm and a large amount of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle.