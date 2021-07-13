Cameron Police Department seeks help in locating missing woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Cameron Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing woman.

The police report 36-year-old Melinda Dawn Bush ran away from her special needs group home in Cameron late on the night of July 9 or the morning of July 10. She allegedly left through a window in her room and took some of her personal items.

Authorities believe Bush left with an unknown friend.

Bush is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 315 pounds. Pictures are available on the Cameron Police and Emergency Management Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521 or 816-632-8477.

