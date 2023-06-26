Cameron Police Department negotiator talks suicidal woman down from bridge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Cameron Police Department’s 911 Center received several calls at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday from individuals stating that a female was threatening to jump from a bridge.

The individual had parked her car on the Highway 69 bridge over Highway 36 and had exited the car. Chief Rick Bashor said that after communicating with a police officer, the woman came down from the bridge and was taken for a mental evaluation.

Four officers responded to the scene. One of them, Chris Proctor, is a crisis intervention-trained officer and negotiator. After talking with her for 20 minutes, she agreed not to jump and surrendered.

Due to the location on the bridge, both Highway 69 and Highway 36 traffic were diverted away from the scene. The Highway Patrol, Cameron Detectives, and Cameron Fire Department assisted with traffic. The Cameron Ambulance was also present at the scene.

In addition to Officer Proctor, other Cameron police officers, Devin White and Sergeant Dustin McCloud, are Crisis Intervention Team members. Each received training for working with individuals with mental illness. Also among the first responders was Cameron Officer Shannon Evans.

Related