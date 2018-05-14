Cameron Police Department arrest 5 while looking for woman who failed to appear in court

On Friday, May 11, officers with the Cameron Police Department began looking for Megan McClane, 21, who did not appear in court on a Cameron Police Department drug arrest.

Officers proceeded to a residence in Cameron located in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Upon arrival, two male subjects were taken into custody for possession of drugs. Contact was made with a female at the residence who stated McClane was not at the residence, yet upon further investigation and a search of the residence, Officers found McClane hiding in the residence.

Clinton County Prosecutor Joe Gagnon filed charges on Rocky Botts Sr., age 37, of Cameron with a Class D Felony for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $30,000.

Jason L. Moore, age 40, of Osborn, MO, was charged with a Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class D Misdemeanor of Possession for drug paraphernalia and his bond was set at $30,000.

Megan McClane, age 21 of Cameron was arrested on the active warrant and charged with a Class E Felony for resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and her total bond was set $45,000.

Jackie Eberhart, age 45 of Cameron was charged with Class E Felony for Hindering Prosecution of a Felony and her bond was set at $30,000.

Kirsty O’Donnell, age 24, of Cameron was arrested for a Class D misdemeanor for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, charges pending.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Probation and Parole assisted with this case.

