Cameron March Fest draws 21 bands for Saturday parade

Several area high school bands that have performed in recent years during Trenton’s Marching Festival have entered similar competitions Saturday in Cameron.

Twenty-one bands are expected in the Cameron parade which will begin at 9 o’clock Saturday morning and covers six blocks through downtown Cameron. Colorguard and drumline competitions are in the school gym. Field shows are presented on the new Sprinturf Field at Cameron.

The listing of participants shows 21 bands will participate in the Cameron parade.

Besides Cameron, others are Tri-County of Jamesport; Winston; Stewartsville; Braymer; Norborne; Orrick; North Platte; Polo; Penny of Hamilton; Gallatin; Lafayette County C1and South Harrison of Bethany. Camerons’ parade also includes bands from Richmond, Holden, Chillicothe, Kearney, Smithville, Ray-Pec, Park Hill, and Liberty North.

While Cameron, as the host, performs in the exhibition, as many as 30 other high schools are scheduled to participate in one or more events at the Cameron March Fest, now in its second year of existence.

Indoor events begin at 11 o’clock with field shows starting at 12, the Missouri Western State University’s band performs an exhibition at 5:15 and the Cameron March Fest awards are at 5:45 Saturday evening.

Spectator admission is $5.00 in Cameron.

