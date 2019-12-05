Cameron man who escaped from DeKalb County Courthouse pleads “Not Guilty”

A Cameron resident police say fled on foot from the DeKalb County Courthouse in November waived a formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of DeKalb County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Eighteen-year-old James Michyl Larue’s case was continued to December 17, 2019. He has been charged with felony escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony.

Larue’s original charges were the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action.

A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled in the Associate Division of DeKalb County Circuit Court on December 11th.

