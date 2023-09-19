Cameron man sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash on I-35

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on northbound I-35, approximately 0.20 miles north of Cameron, at 4:55 p.m. on September 18, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The collision involved a 2007 Kenworth P800 dump truck driven by Justin R. Ensz, 27, of Jamesport, MO, and a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Scott S. Losensky, 55, of Cameron, MO.

According to the accident report, Ensz was traveling northbound in the passing lane while Losensky was in the driving lane. Ensz attempted to move from the passing lane into the driving lane when his dump truck struck the rear quarter panel of Losensky’s Pontiac G6. The impact caused the Pontiac to spin and be pushed down the road sideways by the dump truck. Both vehicles eventually spun out, with the Pontiac coming to rest in the median and the dump truck on the shoulder of the highway.

Losensky sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital by Cameron Ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Ensz’s dump truck sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. Losensky’s Pontiac G6 suffered extensive damage and was towed by Scotty’s.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Sgt. A.A. Henry, Tpr. J.H. Thompson, Tpr. J.M. Tanner, Cameron PD, and Cameron FD in responding to the accident.

Related