Cameron man injured in south-central Missouri crash

July 24, 2019
A Cameron man was among two people injured Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided in Miller County of south-central Missouri.

Forty-nine-year-old Dean Holden of Cameron and 25-year-old Ashley Turpen of Rocky Mount, Missouri were the drivers of oncoming cars that collided after the one driven by Turpen hydroplaned and crossed into the path of Holden.

The injuries were described as moderate with both taken by ambulance to the Lake Regional Hospital.

Both occupants were using seat belts when the accident occurred at 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

