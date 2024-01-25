Cameron man injured in Interstate 35 rollover accident

Share To Your Social Network

In a crash occurring on the evening of January 24, 2024, a 23-year-old man from Cameron, Missouri, sustained serious injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 35, approximately one mile south of Lathrop. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver as Trenton A. McElvain, who was operating a 2009 Nissan Titan at the time of the incident.

According to the accident report, the crash happened at 7:35 p.m. near mile marker 39.6 on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35. The Nissan Titan, driven by McElvain, veered off the west side of the roadway, struck the emergency crossover, and became airborne. Upon landing, the front of the truck impacted the ground, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its top, facing north.

Trenton A. McElvain was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Liberty Hospital by Tri-County EMS for treatment.

The scene saw a coordinated response from multiple agencies, including the Lathrop Police Department, Lathrop Fire and Rescue, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Nissan Titan suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s of Cameron.

