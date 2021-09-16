Cameron man injured in crash on I-35

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle he drove struck a pickup truck and ran off the road in Clay County Thursday Morning, September 16, 2021.

Emergency medical services took 20-year-old Maurice Shivers to Liberty Hospital. The driver of the pickup did not remain at the scene and is unknown.

The two vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 when the SUV hit the rear of the pickup near the 23.8-mile marker. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and came to rest in the median. The SUV was totaled, and the truck received extensive damage.

Shivers did not wear a seat belt, and it is unknown if the pickup driver wore a seat belt.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

