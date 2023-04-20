Cameron man injured in Clay County crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove was struck by a pickup truck in Clay County on the afternoon of April 20th.

Emergency medical services took 59-year-old Jeffrey Lewey to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 50-year-old Christopher Schmohl of Kearney.

Both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 35 before the pickup reportedly changed lanes south of mile marker 20 and hit the side of the car. The car ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The car was totaled, and the truck had minor damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

