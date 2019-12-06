Cameron man hurt in crash on Highway 69

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck striking a van and the van overturning about six miles north of Cameron Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported van driver 62-year-old Allen Reed to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 44-year-old Jeannie Little of Trenton.

Both vehicles traveled north on Highway 69 before the van reportedly slowed to make a left turn, and the pickup hit the van in the rear. The van came to rest on its top on the west side of the road facing south, and the truck came to rest in the road facing north.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and the Patrol notes Little wore a safety device, but it is unknown if Reed did.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.

