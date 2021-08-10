Cameron man facing charges of rape and child molestation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cameron man faces two felony charges in Caldwell County after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Ja’Quawn Jones has been charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape and fourth-degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age and an offender greater than four years older. Bond is $500,000 cash only for Jones, and he is not to have contact with the alleged victim. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for August 12.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Jones of pushing the girl onto the hood of his vehicle and having deviate sexual intercourse with her after parking in a field entrance on Northwest Custer Drive of Cameron. The girl reportedly told Jones no multiple times and became scared when he told her there was a gun in the vehicle.

Related