Cameron man dies on I-35 after hitting guard rail, then being stuck by passing tractor-trailer truck

Local News November 27, 2020 KTTN News
Fatal Crash
Share9
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
9 Shares

A Cameron man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35, approximately two miles north of Holt in Clinton county.

It was late Wednesday night when a northbound pickup crossed the median and struck a guard rail causing 31-year-old Creighton Russell to be ejected, then struck by an unknown southbound, tractor-trailer.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene at midnight, the body was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

Russell was not using a seat belt and the pickup was demolished in the wreck at 11:30 Wednesday night.  The tractor-trailer left the scene of the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Plattsburg Police.

 

Post Views: 429
Share9
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
9 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News