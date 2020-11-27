Cameron man dies on I-35 after hitting guard rail, then being stuck by passing tractor-trailer truck

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

A Cameron man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35, approximately two miles north of Holt in Clinton county.

It was late Wednesday night when a northbound pickup crossed the median and struck a guard rail causing 31-year-old Creighton Russell to be ejected, then struck by an unknown southbound, tractor-trailer.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene at midnight, the body was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

Russell was not using a seat belt and the pickup was demolished in the wreck at 11:30 Wednesday night. The tractor-trailer left the scene of the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Plattsburg Police.

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares