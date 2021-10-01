Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cameron man has been charged in Daviess County with six counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender after he allegedly did not register four Facebook accounts. Bond was denied for 55-year-old Henry Clayton Hogan.

A probable cause statement says Hogan knowingly did not report the Facebook accounts, even though he is required to by law. During a consent search of his phone, a deputy also allegedly found two email accounts.

Hogan is required to register as a sex offender with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office following a conviction in Daviess County of first-degree sexual abuse with the victim being 13 years old. He is also said to have failed to register as a sex offender previously.

