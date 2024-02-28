Cameron man charged after hitting MoDOT attenuator and fleeing

Share To Your Social Network

A Cameron man faces charges in Clinton County after he reportedly struck a Missouri Department of Transportation attenuator and fled the scene on February 26.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Dwayne Taylor has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage exceeding $1,000. He faces additional misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from MoDOT workers on the afternoon of February 26, reporting their truck-mounted attenuator had been hit on the interstate. Sheriff Larry Fish arrived at the scene while the workers were still on the phone with 911.

According to a probable cause statement, the driver exited his sport utility vehicle, spoke to the MoDOT workers, then re-entered the vehicle and left the scene.

The sheriff’s office indicated that Fish was able to track down the vehicle by following a trail of destruction it left. The vehicle reportedly damaged fences, yards, and fields before coming to a halt in a ditch off of Northeast 280th Street. The driver allegedly fled on foot.

K-9 Merlin and drones from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to search for the suspect. A perimeter was established with assistance from the Lathrop Police and Fire Departments, Plattsburg Police Department, Highway Patrol, and Tri-County Ambulance. Additional support came from a K-9 unit from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a drone from the Cameron Police Department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced that the man was apprehended on the evening of February 26.

Taylor was identified as the driver in the probable cause statement. It was reported that he had a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage, slurred speech, was argumentative and combative, and refused to submit to a breath test.

