Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Cameron resident, 39-year old Kenneth Regina, was arrested Saturday morning in DeKalb County and accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence for a felony, driving while intoxicated/drugs, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Regina was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

112 total views, 112 views today

Related