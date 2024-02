Share To Your Social Network

The Highway Patrol has reported the arrest of a Cameron man in Clinton County on February 10th at 1:29 am. Timothy Hamer, 42, faces multiple allegations following the incident.

Hamer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, alongside charges of speeding and failure to wear a seat belt. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

