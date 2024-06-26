Cameron, Gallatin teens face vehicle theft charges in Daviess County

Local News June 26, 2024 KTTN News
Car Break in or Car Theft or Car Burglary
Share To Your Social Network
             

Nineteen-year-old Logan Zachariah Layne Allen of Cameron, 19-year-old Kayden Allen Brown of Cameron, and 19-year-old Zayden Briant Hacking of Gallatin have each been charged with three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. A personal recognizance bond is allowed for each individual, with supervision by Supervision Services and no contact with the co-defendants.

Probable cause statements accuse Allen, Brown, and Hacking of entering three vehicles without consent and driving the vehicles.

Allen has a pending charge in DeKalb County of third-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest. Brown has charges pending in Clinton County of second-degree burglary, and Hacking was fined in January for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Post Views: 0

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com