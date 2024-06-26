Cameron, Gallatin teens face vehicle theft charges in Daviess County

Share To Your Social Network

Nineteen-year-old Logan Zachariah Layne Allen of Cameron, 19-year-old Kayden Allen Brown of Cameron, and 19-year-old Zayden Briant Hacking of Gallatin have each been charged with three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. A personal recognizance bond is allowed for each individual, with supervision by Supervision Services and no contact with the co-defendants.

Probable cause statements accuse Allen, Brown, and Hacking of entering three vehicles without consent and driving the vehicles.

Allen has a pending charge in DeKalb County of third-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest. Brown has charges pending in Clinton County of second-degree burglary, and Hacking was fined in January for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Post Views: 0

Related